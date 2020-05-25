Coronavirus: Hospitals to temporarily manage 2 Ontario long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says they have appointed two local hospitals to temporarily manage two long-term care homes in the province for 90 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Downsview Long Term Care in Toronto will be managed by Humber River Hospital, and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton, Ont., will be managed by Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The powers under a new mandatory emergency order made on May 12, allow the Ministry of Long-Term Care to temporarily replace management at some long-term care homes struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

The order allows the province to step in if a facility has a high number of infections or deaths, or if it’s facing a staffing shortage. The province said the appointed manager could be any person, corporation or hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite receiving hospital support for weeks, these homes have been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“By taking these steps the government is enabling a rigorous management structure to help contain the spread of the disease and assist in returning these homes to normal operations.

The province said if necessary, the orders may be extended past the 90 days.

“Our government is using every tool available to keep Ontarians safe, especially our most vulnerable people during this unprecedented time,” Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, said. “I am confident that the talented staff at these hospitals and long-term care homes will work together to contain COVID-19 and move beyond the crisis.”

As of Monday, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there are 159 current outbreaks at homes across the province and 1,531 residents have died from COVID-19.

Ontario said testing of all residents and staff in long-term care homes has been completed with more rounds of testing for the virus to begin in the coming days and weeks.

— With files from The Canadian Press