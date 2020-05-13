Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Emergency order allows Ontario to control management of long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 8:47 am
Updated May 13, 2020 8:48 am
A front line worker adjusts her PPE as she walks past another worker unloading air filters and cleaning equipment at Orchard Villa care home in Pickering, Ont. on Monday April 27, 2020. .
A front line worker adjusts her PPE as she walks past another worker unloading air filters and cleaning equipment at Orchard Villa care home in Pickering, Ont. on Monday April 27, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario NDP calls for public inquiry into long-term care, but Ford won’t commit

The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus’s spread within their walls.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province will review COVID-19 impact, won’t commit to public inquiry
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province will review COVID-19 impact, won’t commit to public inquiry
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesLong Term Care HomesOntario Long-Term Careontario emergency order
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.