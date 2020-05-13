Coronavirus: Emergency order allows Ontario to control management of long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.

The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus’s spread within their walls.

More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.

2:33 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province will review COVID-19 impact, won’t commit to public inquiry Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province will review COVID-19 impact, won’t commit to public inquiry

