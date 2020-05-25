Menu

Sports

Coronavirus: NHL aims to move to Phase 2 of return to play protocol in early June

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 12:19 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 12:26 pm
Bid from City of Edmonton, Alberta government to host NHL games at Rogers Place
WATCH ABOVE: (May 20, 2020): The City of Edmonton is offering up recreation centre rinks for NHL teams in its bid to host remainder of season, but Mayor Don Iveson had made it clear it won't come at cost to taxpayers. Kendra Slugoski explains.

The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice facilities and allowing small group workouts, early next month.

The league, which was forced to pause its season March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a 22-page memo detailing the plan Monday. The document stresses there’s no exact date for the start of Phase 2 or a timetable for how long it will last.

NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

Only six players will be allowed in team facilities at one time for the voluntary workouts, and no on-ice coaching or instruction is permitted.

READ MORE: NHLPA board approves ‘further negotiations’ with league on 24-team playoff format

On-ice sessions will be non-contact and players will be expected to maintain physical distancing at all times. Players will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting facilities, and when not able to physically distance, but not when they’re practising/exercising.

Story continues below advertisement

The final two phases of the return-to-play protocol — training camps followed by a resumption of play — were not mentioned in the memo.

The NHL/NHL Players’ Association Return to Play Committee has been hashing out details of what the game will look like if it’s allowed to return this summer. The union’s executive board approved further negotiations on a 24-team format Friday.

