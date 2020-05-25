Menu

Health

Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures from Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 12:46 pm
WATCH: Quebec premier provides update on COVID-19 measures

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from hard-hit Montreal on Monday.

The briefing comes as some retail stores in the region gradually reopen with physical-distancing measures in place after more than two months of lockdown.

READ MORE: Montreal, Laval public transit agencies hand out free masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

The province has also eased other restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of 10 people maximum are permitted.

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the virus, has 47,411 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has killed 3,984 people since the pandemic began.

