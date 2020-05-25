Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures from Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from hard-hit Montreal on Monday.

The briefing comes as some retail stores in the region gradually reopen with physical-distancing measures in place after more than two months of lockdown.

The province has also eased other restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of 10 people maximum are permitted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the virus, has 47,411 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has killed 3,984 people since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement