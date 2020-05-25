Menu

Crime

12 charges laid after drug and weapons seizure in downtown Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 2:05 pm
Six people charged, drugs seized following downtown search warrant in Lethbridge. .
Six people charged, drugs seized following downtown search warrant in Lethbridge. . Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

Six people have been charged by Lethbridge police following the execution of a downtown search warrant on Friday.

After a short-term investigation into drug activity in the area, police searched a home in a multi-unit complex along the 600 block of 8 Street South.

READ MORE: Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in Lethbridge

According to a news release issued Monday morning, 10 people inside were arrested and police recovered a variety of drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Nearly $3,400 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine was seized, along with digital scales and supplies for packaging, $600 cash, multiple swords and bear spray.

Six people, all residents of Lethbridge, are now facing charges.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume, 22, Joseph Tyler Good Dagger, 21, Chantelle Ann Twigg, 21, Katcheri Monique Mountain Horse, 21, Darlene Eagle Plume, 54, are all facing drug-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta expanding ‘drug treatment court’ program to Lethbridge to battle addiction

Cameron Troy Small Eyes, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen credit card.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume was remanded into custody, but the rest have been released. All are scheduled to appear in court on various upcoming dates.

The other four people in the home were released without charges.

CrimeFentanylDrugsChargesLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Police ServiceMethamphetamineLethbridge PoliceWeaponsK9Lethbridge drugsLethbridge drug investigationPatrol Team B
