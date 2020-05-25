12 charges laid after drug and weapons seizure in downtown Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have been charged by Lethbridge police following the execution of a downtown search warrant on Friday.

After a short-term investigation into drug activity in the area, police searched a home in a multi-unit complex along the 600 block of 8 Street South.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, 10 people inside were arrested and police recovered a variety of drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Nearly $3,400 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine was seized, along with digital scales and supplies for packaging, $600 cash, multiple swords and bear spray.

Six people, all residents of Lethbridge, are now facing charges.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume, 22, Joseph Tyler Good Dagger, 21, Chantelle Ann Twigg, 21, Katcheri Monique Mountain Horse, 21, Darlene Eagle Plume, 54, are all facing drug-related charges.

Cameron Troy Small Eyes, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen credit card.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume was remanded into custody, but the rest have been released. All are scheduled to appear in court on various upcoming dates.

The other four people in the home were released without charges.