Lethbridge police looking for witnesses in Galt Gardens fight

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating after a report of a fight in the downtown area Friday evening.

According to a news release, just after 8 p.m. on May 15 police responded to a report of a disturbance along the 300 block of 5 Street South.

The caller told police a group of people were fighting in the street southwest of Galt Gardens.

Police said the fighting had stopped before their arrival, and the individuals involved had scattered through the park and surrounding streets.

An officer canvassed the area in an effort to locate anyone who was involved, and was able to locate several groups of males.

According to LPS, the first two groups indicated they had not been involved in the incident. Another man from a third group told police he was in a fight, but did not want to be involved in the investigation.

Police say no other witnesses, victims, or persons of interest were located, but added a video posted to social media later in the evening alleged a black truck was associated to two men involved in the brawl.

The investigation is ongoing and police would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

It is not clear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Galt Gardens on May 15, 2020 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. and witnessed the altercation or has information that could assist the investigation, to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.