Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Vermilion Energy president and CEO Anthony Marino steps down from company

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 8:54 am
A production manager for Canadian based Vermilion oil company, watches an oil rig, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Andrezel, south east of Paris.
A production manager for Canadian based Vermilion oil company, watches an oil rig, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Andrezel, south east of Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Thibault Camus

Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a director of the company, effective immediately.

The company says instead of replacing Marino it has created an executive committee to run the firm that includes chairman and former chief executive Lorenzo Donadeo, who has been named executive chairman.

READ MORE: Calgary-based Vermilion Energy posts $1.3B loss on oil and gas assets writedown

Curtis Hicks, who served as Vermilion’s chief financial officer from 2003 to 2018, has also rejoined the company as president.

Vermilion says it has used the executive committee structure in the past and that it has been re-established formally.

READ MORE: French refinery outage slows second quarter production for Calgary-based Vermilion Energy

The executive committee will include a minimum of five senior executives including the executive chairman, president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, executive vice-president people and culture and vice-president of business development.

Story continues below advertisement

Vermilion is an international energy producer with properties in North America, Europe and Australia.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Presidentchief financial officerVermilion EnergyVermilion Energy Inc.Anthony Marinochief executiveCurtis HicksLorenzo Donadeo
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.