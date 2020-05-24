Menu

Canada

Three Saskatoon residents fight fire with garden hoses

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 6:14 pm
Three Saskatoon residents extinguished a fire with garden hoses on Sunday afternoon.
Three Saskatoon residents extinguished a fire with garden hoses on Sunday afternoon. Brenden Purdy / Global News

Three Saskatoon residents used garden hoses to extinguish a fire threatening a house on Sunday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to Kensington Road shortly before 2:30 p.m., but when they arrived, the fire was already extinguished.

Jagtar Toor told Global News he was gardening when he a neighbour noticed a fire near a garbage bin.

READ MORE: Fire destroys three Saskatoon homes, damages others.

“I just took the hose and started putting water on it. It helped a little but not (a lot),” he said.

“Then after a while, my next-door neighbour came and he took another hose and (helped).”

Raj Toor, Jagtar’s son, said he was inside a home when he heard his wife screaming.

Story continues below advertisement

“I ran down the street and I could see that my father was there trying to fight this fire with a garden hose… so me and one of the neighbours grabbed garden hoses and we were able to put out the fire in probably about 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters investigating three suspicious fires in one day

The fire burned the siding of a house and melted the siding of another.

The fire crew captain inspected the area and was satisfied the fire didn’t spread.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw said residents should always call the city’s firefighters first, saying it is dangerous work.

“If people try to put the fire out themselves, they often get burnt,” he said.

FireHouse FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoon House FireSaskatoon Firefighters
