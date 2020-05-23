Saskatoon Fire Department responding to two-house blaze

The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a fire, which is burning two houses, on East Hampton Boulevard.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to the Hampton Village neighbourhood.
Early reports suggest everyone inside the houses is safe.
Firefighters are currently at the scene with seven engines.
Two buildings are on fire. The first is a single home, the roof of which has collapsed—only charred framing is visible.
The second is a duplex, though it has not suffered the same damage as the first house.
The flames are approximately six metres higher than the roof of the duplex.
The siding of a house adjacent to the building with a collapsed roof has melted.
