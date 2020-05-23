Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department responding to two-house blaze

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 8:33 pm
Updated May 23, 2020 8:49 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department is currently responding to a fire on East Hampton Boulevard.
The Saskatoon Fire Department is currently responding to a fire on East Hampton Boulevard. Brenden Purdy / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a fire, which is burning two houses, on East Hampton Boulevard.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

Early reports suggest everyone inside the houses is safe.

Firefighters are currently at the scene with seven engines.

The roof of the second house collapsed about approximately 6:45 p.m.
The roof of the second house collapsed about approximately 6:45 p.m. Brenden Purdy / Global News

Two buildings are on fire. The first is a single home, the roof of which has collapsed—only charred framing is visible.

The second is a duplex, though it has not suffered the same damage as the first house.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters investigating three suspicious fires in one day

The flames are approximately six metres higher than the roof of the duplex.

Story continues below advertisement

The siding of a house adjacent to the building with a collapsed roof has melted.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoonSaskatoon House FireHampton Village
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.