Saskatoon firefighters investigating three suspicious fires in one day

The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that all occurred on Saturday.

All three fires occurred outside of the buildings and are under investigation, Fire Battalion Chief Len Protz told Global News.

All three fires were also located just blocks away from each other, though Protz couldn’t say if they are connected.

The first fire occurred in the 100 block of Avenue S South shortly before 4 a.m.

Firefighters discovered a shed “fully engulfed in flames” that had spread to a nearby tree, according to a statement.

The second fire was down the street in the 300 block of Avenue S South. A house was alight and, according to a statement, firefighters needed the Saskatoon police to remove an occupant who wouldn’t leave.

The statement said the resident was “uncooperative and threatening,” though Chief Protz said he was only aware of the resident being uncooperative.

He also said that typically happens when damage to the structure is so bad it is dangerous for someone to remain inside.

A police watch commander told Global News he knew of officers needing to remove someone from the property to allow firefighters to continue their work.

The third fire was at an abandoned home at 1918 22nd Street West at 12:45 p.m., minutes away from the first fire.

Chief Protz said the fire was underneath a porch and was contained before it damaged the house, which was already damaged from a previous fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain all three fires, though the second fire did cause significant damage.

No one was injured in any of the fires.