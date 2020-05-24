RCMP advise residents in Chilliwack neighbourhood to stay inside amid ‘unfolding incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP are advising residents of the Christina Drive area in Chilliwack to stay in their homes ‘for safety reasons’ as they respond to a firearms call in the area.

A release from RCMP says police were called to a residence for reports of a distraught male.

When officers arrived, the man fired shots at them.

No officers have been reported injured.

Police were called to the area around 7 p.m., but as of 10 p.m. police said the situation remained ‘very fluid’.

“This is a very high risk situation and all police efforts are being directed to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in an emailed statement.

Vrolyk said there is a heavy police presence in the area, including Emergency Response Teams and air teams.

“We are asking residents who live in that area to remain inside their homes for their safety,” Vrolyk said.

“And for safety reasons, we’re also asking people not to share details with regards to police location via social media.”

More to come…