Coronavirus: False Creek Ferries, Aquabus resume service

Commuters and visitors to Vancouver are once again able to avail themselves of the popular small ferries that service False Creek.

Both False Creek Ferries and the Aquabus have resumed service in the waterway, subject to new COVID-19 protocols.

False Creek Ferries stopped service on March 26, while the Aquabus stopped service on March 17. Both began taking on passengers again on Friday.

False Creek Ferries says it is operating with reduced routes, service hours and frequency.

The Aquabus says it is also running reduced service, and only using its larger 20-30 seat vessel, and only taking six passengers per trip.

The company says it is also sanitizing the ferry every trip and providing free, mandatory hand sanitizer for passengers.

Operators will wear gloves and masks.