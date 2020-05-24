Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: False Creek Ferries, Aquabus resume service

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 12:59 am
Small passenger ferries on Vancouver's False Creek inlet, Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
Small passenger ferries on Vancouver's False Creek inlet, Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Commuters and visitors to Vancouver are once again able to avail themselves of the popular small ferries that service False Creek.

Both False Creek Ferries and the Aquabus have resumed service in the waterway, subject to new COVID-19 protocols.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new cases in care homes

False Creek Ferries stopped service on March 26, while the Aquabus stopped service on March 17. Both began taking on passengers again on Friday.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic for PNE drive-thru mini donut event
Bumper-to-bumper traffic for PNE drive-thru mini donut event

False Creek Ferries says it is operating with reduced routes, service hours and frequency.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Aquabus says it is also running reduced service, and only using its larger 20-30 seat vessel, and only taking six passengers per trip.

READ MORE: ‘Off to a good start’: B.C. premier on rollout of COVID-19 phase 2

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it is also sanitizing the ferry every trip and providing free, mandatory hand sanitizer for passengers.

Operators will wear gloves and masks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusFalse Creekaquabusfalse creek ferriesservice resume
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.