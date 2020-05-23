Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 12:55 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Friday, Fraser Health announced a new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch, a frozen fruit packing plant in Abbotsford.

Earlier Friday, the province said it had recorded 18 new cases of the virus, and three deaths.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded 155 total deaths from COVID-19 and 2,507 cases, more than 81 per cent of which have recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
