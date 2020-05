Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police shut down the northbound lanes of Manning Drive at 137 Avenue on Saturday afternoon following a serious collision.

Officials said the incident involved a motorcycle and a U-Haul truck.

There was no word on injuries or how many people were involved in the collision.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Police did not have an estimate for when the road would be reopened.

More to come…

