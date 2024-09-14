Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider killed after crash involving SUV on Edmonton’s 118th Avenue

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 14, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Motorcycle collisions deaths up significantly in Edmonton
Several people have been killed in collisions involving motorcycles in Edmonton in 2024, and the numbers are a sharp increase from the past few years.
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened in the area of 118th Avenue and 139th Street late Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 4:35 p.m.

Paramedics took the 51-year-old man who had been on the motorcycle to hospital but he later died of his injuries. A passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries but the driver was not hurt.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said investigators believe the motorcycle was headed east on 118th Avenue when it hit the SUV that was headed south on 139th Street.

“The motorcycle’s speed is believed to be a factor in this collision,” police said.

Increase in motorcycle fatalities leads to bike safety talks
