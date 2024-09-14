Motorcycle rider killed after crash involving SUV on Edmonton’s 118th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened in the area of 118th Avenue and 139th Street late Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 4:35 p.m.

Paramedics took the 51-year-old man who had been on the motorcycle to hospital but he later died of his injuries. A passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries but the driver was not hurt.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said investigators believe the motorcycle was headed east on 118th Avenue when it hit the SUV that was headed south on 139th Street.

“The motorcycle’s speed is believed to be a factor in this collision,” police said.