Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Ismaili Muslim community gives back during Ramadan

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 8:52 pm
Updated May 23, 2020 9:01 pm
Edmonton Ismaili Muslim community gives back during Ramadan
WATCH: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton's Ismaili Muslim community is joining a national effort to give back during the holy month of Ramadan. Nicole Stillger reports.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton’s Ismaili Muslim community is giving back.

It’s through a national volunteer initiative called Ismaili CIVIC, which supports Canadians during the month of Ramadan.

“The current health crisis has brought this opportunity, has presented us with this to sort of highlight the ethics and values of our faith,” Ismaili CIVIC volunteer Latif Haji said.

Volunteers in Edmonton collected roughly 2,500 pounds of food for the Edmonton Food Bank and have sewn more than 1,000 masks for those in need.

Muslim youth lead efforts to keep Edmonton mosque open
Muslim youth lead efforts to keep Edmonton mosque open

Those efforts were celebrated Saturday, marking the end of Ramadan.

“I just feel overwhelmed with their generosity,” said Zahra Somani, president of the Edmonton Ismaili Council.

Story continues below advertisement

“Eid is a time of celebration of giving back. We’re really proud to be part of the fabric of this wonderful country.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nationally, the Ismaili Muslim community in Canada has committed to:

  • making 10,000 masks
  • donating 10,000 pounds of food to Canadian food banks
  • giving 100 donations of blood to Canadian Blood Services
  • volunteering 60,000 hours to the Kids Help Phone

Typically the event is run from individual mosques where boxes are placed to collect donations.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bins were placed at Save-On-Foods locations throughout Edmonton.

“We picked the month of Ramadan because it’s such an important month for the Muslim community,” said Alia Kassam-Dhalla, community relations lead for the Edmonton Ismaili Council.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta reports 18 new cases, 1 more death Saturday

“That’s the month where members of the community or Muslims, in general, are more generous and volunteers really are able to come out and help, and the whole notion of volunteerism is so important for us.”

Edmonton’s Food Bank said every bit counts.

“We really feel like we’re running a marathon,” spokesperson Carly Kincaid Williams said.

“It’s not a sprint, so we’re preparing for the long haul here.

Story continues below advertisement

“To see the Ismaili community come together is going to inspire other groups.”

Tweet This

Ramadan celebrations this year looked quite different.

COVID-19 affects Muslims celebrating Ramadan and Eid
COVID-19 affects Muslims celebrating Ramadan and Eid

With public health restrictions on gatherings in place, the community relied heavily on technology.

“It’s been very tough,” Kassam-Dhalla said. “This is an interesting year because we were not able to… come together with the families and be together and celebrate.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MuslimRamadanEdmonton Food Bankholy monthEdmonton Ismaili Council
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.