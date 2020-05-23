Quebec launches investigation into COVID-19 death of Montreal inmate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s Public Security Department says two investigations have been launched into the death this week of a Montreal inmate from COVID-19.

Marie-Josee Montminy, a department spokeswoman, says the department’s internal investigations division is probing the death of the man who had been detained at the Bordeaux provincial jail.

Montminy says the Quebec coroner’s office is also investigating.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec announces gradual reopening of museums, drive-in cinemas, libraries

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Rights groups said the detainee, Robert Langevin, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 in jail.

The 72-year-old had filed a complaint with the Quebec ombudsman’s office in late March pleading for his release amid fears he would contract the virus.

His death spurred calls from rights groups and other detainees’ families for Quebec to release more inmates to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Quebec reported 75 new deaths for a total of 3,940 fatalities since the health crisis began. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province climbed by 697, bringing the total to 46,838.

1,452 people are in hospital with the virus including 167 in intensive care.

On Saturday the City of Montreal announced it was extending its state of emergency until May 26.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

2:26 Coronavirus around the world: May 22, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: May 22, 2020