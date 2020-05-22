Quebec officials provide update on coronavirus response Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday, Quebecers can hold small outdoor gatherings of a maximum of 10 people from three different households.

It was one of the measures announced earlier this week as the Quebec government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions across the province.

On Monday, Montreal retailers with direct street access will be allowed to open, finally joining other retailers across Quebec who were given the green light to reopen two weeks ago.

With the news Thursday that day camps have been given the go-ahead to operate as of June 22, there is hope that Quebecers will be able to enjoy some semblance of summer.

Authorities have warned, however, that the gradual reopening of the economy and other sectors of activity hangs in a fine balance.

“If the contagion restarts, we will have to come back to a pause,” Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday.

Quebec remains the province with the highest caseload and death toll related to COVID-19. It not only leads the country, but it has more than half of Canada’s total number of infections.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 82 new deaths for a total of 3,800 fatalities since the health crisis began. There are 45,495 cases, an increase of 720 from the previous day.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbeault, public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda and other government officials will be providing an update on the situation Friday afternoon from Montreal.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise