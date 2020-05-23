Menu

Canada

Family of 3 displaced after fire in Charlo, N.B.: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 3:22 pm
A family of three has been displaced after a house fire.
The Canadian Red Cross

A family of three has been displaced by a fire that destroyed their home in Charlo, N.B., on Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight on Thursday in Charlo, located approximately 30 km east of Campbellton, N.B.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a woman and two children aged four and nine with emergency lodging, purchases of food, clothing and some other basic necessities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
