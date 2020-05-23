Family of 3 displaced after fire in Charlo, N.B.: Red Cross

A family of three has been displaced by a fire that destroyed their home in Charlo, N.B., on Thursday.
The fire was reported shortly before midnight on Thursday in Charlo, located approximately 30 km east of Campbellton, N.B.
READ MORE: Fire destroys apartment building in Eskasoni First Nation
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a woman and two children aged four and nine with emergency lodging, purchases of food, clothing and some other basic necessities.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS