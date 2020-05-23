Family of 3 displaced after fire in Charlo, N.B.: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

A family of three has been displaced by a fire that destroyed their home in Charlo, N.B., on Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight on Thursday in Charlo, located approximately 30 km east of Campbellton, N.B.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a woman and two children aged four and nine with emergency lodging, purchases of food, clothing and some other basic necessities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

