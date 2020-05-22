Menu

Fire

Fire destroys apartment building in Eskasoni First Nation

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:36 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 5:41 pm
An emergency vehicle travels down Gottingen Street in Halifax. .
An emergency vehicle travels down Gottingen Street in Halifax. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Over two dozen people were displaced Friday after a fire ravaged a 15-unit apartment building in Eskasoni First Nation.

The fire on Sanwell Paul Drive was reported around 1 a.m. and all residents were evacuated with no reported injuries.

The building, however, sustained severe damage.

The Eskasoni Band Council and Canadian Red Cross are assisting 21 of the residents in locating emergency shelter, food, clothing and other basics.

Other residents chose to stay with relatives or friends.

Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell says he doesn’t know much about the fire, but as far as he knows, all residents were unharmed.

