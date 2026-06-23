Poor planning, budgeting issues identified as flaws in SPSA by provincial auditor

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The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) was unprepared for last year’s onslaught of wildfires and is entering the 2026 fire season in a similar position, the provincial auditor found.

In the summer edition of her report, Tara Clemett, Saskatchewan’s auditor, said the key to an effective wildfire response is having the right tools in the right place at the right time when a fire starts spreading.

The SPSA, the auditor said, has all the necessary pieces for an effective wildfire response, but has not yet put that puzzle together.

Eleven recommendations for the agency were outlined, based on the information auditors collected until the end of March. A key element highlighted in the report was the need for preparedness and planning ahead of fire season — partly by reflecting on previous efforts.

“Without strong planning, the agency risks entering each wildfire season without optimal level of resources, resulting in increased costs and reliance on contracted services,” Clemett said.

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The agency is also being pushed by the provincial auditor to revisit its funding model and finances — including its frequent use of contractors.

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“We found contracted personnel costs two to five times more than the agency firefighters,” Saskatchewan’s auditor said.

A robust budget is necessary, especially for an agency with access to such expensive resources, she continued.

“Actual variable costs related to wildfire response exceeded the agency’s initial budget by more than $70 million in each of the past three years, showing budgets do not reasonably reflect the expected costs of wildfire response,” Clemett said.

Better preparation and effective cost management will help to ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively for fire management, the report says.

“The agency needs to determine what are (the) optimal resources required at the onset. Then, when it’s making its budget request, that it would include what (amount of) overall personnel, equipment, and so forth (are required),” Clemett said.

The SPSA is making costly equipment and staffing decisions during urgent situations after fire season has kicked off. The auditor said forecasting what tools will be needed on hand will save money and make it easier for the agency to spring into action before a wildfire spreads.

2:33 Saskatchewan had ‘significant gaps’ in 2025 wildfire preparation, response: report

The SPSA heard a similar tune as it heard earlier this month when the MNP report that found the province was not prepared to face the intense, fiery 2025 wildfire season. That report was received to mixed reactions — as Premier Scott Moe said his government is working to address its concerns.

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Days after the MNP report’s release, Steve Roberts, vice-president of operations at the SPSA, said he is pushing his retirement date up to the end of June.