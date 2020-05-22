Winnipeg Blue Bombers bulk up their secondary

Send this page to someone via email

While they won’t be playing football until at least September, the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still making additions to their roster.

The Bombers signed American defensive back Terrence Alexander on Friday.

Alexander, 24, most recently played in the XFL with the New York Guardians before the league folded back in April.

With the 7th pick of Round 8 (No. 63 overall) in the Defensive Backfield #XFLDraft, the #XFLGuardians select CB Terrence Alexander. pic.twitter.com/abtZob6O7i — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 16, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to joining the new league, Alexander signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was waived during training camp.

READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Alexander played his college football for both the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Stanford Cardinals.

He played 41 games over four seasons at Stanford before transferring to LSU for his senior season.

Alexander appeared in all 13 contests for the Tigers in the 2018 season where he started five games. He recorded twenty-three tackles and three pass break-ups. During his time with Stanford from 2014 through 2017, Alexander had 57 tackles, one interception, eight pass knockdowns and one forced fumble.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea and Brad Fotty wait out the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bombers lost two of their starting defensive backs from their Grey Cup championship squad after both Marcus Sayles and Winston Rose signed in the NFL.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Google Play