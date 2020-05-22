Coronavirus: Quebec presents school reopening scenarios for the fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government released a working plan of two scenarios for safely bringing kids back to school in September.

The document, drafted by the province’s ministry of education, presented two possible versions of events.

In the first scenario, classes would resume full-time for 100 per cent of elementary and high school students and regular rations would be in place.

Officials, however, say the school day would be adapted to control the number of students in hallways and in school yards and rigorous disinfecting guidelines will be in place communal surfaces.

In the second scenario presented, elementary students would go back to class 50 per cent of the time and high school students would only attend class in person between a third and half of the time.

According to the education ministry’s documents, physical distancing measures measures would be easier to abide by with fewer students physically present, but there will continue to be challenges with technology and childcare on the days students learn form home.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB), however, says it’s much too early to plan for the fall, when we don’t yet know if there will be a second wave of the pandemic.

EMSB spokesperson Michael Cohen said this is all new territory.

“We have already learned a lot in the last two months [about COVID-19],” Cohen said.

“It’s not like we can go back in time and [review] the last time we had a pandemic; this is the playbook.”

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, has confirmed that have been a few small outbreaks in schools that have already opened in the province, but said the question is how to best mitigate that risk while making sure students continue their education.

