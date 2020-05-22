Newmarket man charged in fatal crash that killed young father denied day parole

Send this page to someone via email

A Newmarket man who was sentenced to five years in prison for killing a young father in a 2017 crash was denied day parole on Friday.

On Nov. 13, 2017, Tyler Nielsen was driving impaired on Highway 48 near Davis Drive when he struck another vehicle head-on.

Stuart Ellis, a 28-year-old father whose wife was pregnant with their second child at the time of the incident, was killed.

Nielsen plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death in January 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison and an eight-year driving ban in March 2019.

He has served over 14 months in prison and was denied day parole in a virtual hearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellis’ widow, Justine Ellis, attended the virtual hearing and gave an impact statement.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Nielsen was under the influence of alcohol and a cocktail of three drugs including one that would put him to sleep. He was also driving a car that he had stolen from his cousin in the wrong lane of traffic at a speed in excess of 200 km/h and there was no evidence he braked.

Nielsen also lost his licence four months earlier after being charged with impaired driving and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

He apologized to the Ellis family at his sentencing.

“I can’t imagine the pain and the suffering I have brought into your lives. I’m so sorry,” Nielsen said.

“The worst part is that I took a father away from his children. I am deeply sorry for my actions and I am ready to accept the court’s punishment.”