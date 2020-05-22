Menu

2 new coronavirus cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:48 pm
The health unit representing the City of Kawartha Lakes reports two new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

In its daily update released at 12:45 p.m., the health unit reports there are now 147 cases of COVID-19 in the municipality, two more since Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario to start expanded testing this weekend

In the municipality, seven cases are currently deemed probable — symptomatic and currently awaiting test results or have been referred for testing.

There now 40 cases that are deemed high-risk contacts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case — 11 more since Thursday’s update.

Nine of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. There have been 32 deaths in the municipality due to COVID-19 complications, 28 of them associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. The outbreak was declared over last Friday.

Of the 147 cases in the municipality, 117 have been declared resolved.

Outbreaks in the municipality remain ongoing at Caressant Care in Lindsay, Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls

In Northumberland County, of the 16 confirmed cases, 15 of them resolved with two outbreaks: Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton and Empire Crossing Retirement Home in Port Hope. The health unit reports there are two current probable cases and one high-risk case in the county.

All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved, with one case considered a current high-risk contact.

Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

Overall of the health unit’s 170 confirmed cases, 139 have been declared resolved or approximately 82 per cent.

Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes libraries to offer curbside pickup in June
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHaliburton County
