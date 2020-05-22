72 year old Hamilton woman killed in crash on Highway 56 in Binbrook

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision in Binbrook has claimed the life of a 72-year-old Hamilton woman.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 56 and Hall Road, involving a 2002 Honda Accord and a 2011 GMC Sierra.

Investigators say the occupants of the Sierra were unharmed and the driver of the Honda was treated at hospital for minor injuries, but the 72-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Honda was seriously injured during the collision.

Police say she was transported to hospital by EMS where she died of her injuries.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate but has ruled out impairment and speed as factors.

The driver of the GMC, which was crossing Highway 56 eastbound from Hall Road, has been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any names.