Pool sales going off deep end as Montreal homeowners prep for summer staycation

With travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic grounding planes and vacation plans, Montreal homeowners are investing in their backyards preparing for a summer staycation.

Local West Island company, Pools’R’Us has seen a spike in business this season with pool installations jumping 20 per cent this summer compared to last.

“It is tough to deal with the constant demand,” company owner Sean Sara said.

“We have had a huge influx of calls this summer and we’re trying to keep up.” Tweet This

He says the big-ticket item is new pools but he is also receiving a higher demand for pool renovations and relining.

“Revamping old pools it’s on the up and up,” Sara said.

Stephaine Quesnel and her family are among those eager clients waiting to be able to use her new $30,000 investment.

“It’s hard to see others with pools right now. The kids keep asking when ours will be ready were super excited,” Quesnel said.

With parks closed and no official date to the reopening of public swimming pools and splash pads she sees the pool as a way entertain the children.

”It will definitely alleviate some stress especially with the parks closed, ” Quesnel said.

“Moms are having trouble keeping their kids busy the pool will help a lot.” Tweet This

Landscaping company YU has seen its business nearly double this year.

They say the trend is based on people being forced to stay home this summer.

With travel restrictions cancelling summer vacations, many homeowners have decided to revamp their backyard living space.

“Everyone seems to want to get that pool in the backyard to create their paradise,” Sara said.

Quesnel agrees, saying, “Oh yeah were not going to leave, it will be like our own little quarantine, it will be our oasis.”

Local contractors are treading water as they try to keep up with the spike in demand for pools this summer.

Pools ‘R’ Us has seen a %20 increase in new installations already this season.#covid19#summer pic.twitter.com/sM7qfvNl34 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 22, 2020

While Quesnel’s concrete pool is nearly finished, next door to her L’ile-Perrot residence, neighbour David Marchitello is expecting the ground to break in his back yard in the coming days.

He too has ordered a new in-ground pool.

With demand reaching a watershed high, Marchitelo is thankful he ordered his pool last season.

“It’s excellent, we can’t wait to get it and obviously with the pandemic its greatly appreciated by the family,” he said.

Sara says demand is up but supply is still keeping up with no delays on equipment.

However he has had to adapt his teams to keep up with the over 800 clients and projects.

