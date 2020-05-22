Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

3rd crew sequestered to Brandon, Man., water plant amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 10:24 am
This crew just finished a month-long stint at the water treatment facility in Brandon, Man.
This crew just finished a month-long stint at the water treatment facility in Brandon, Man. Submitted/City of Brandon

A third crew is being sequestered to a water plant in Brandon, Man.

Staff have been doing month-long shifts at the plant to ensure healthy workers are always there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the measure is out of an abundance of caution in case an outbreak takes place in the area.

READ MORE: Crews sequestered 24-7 at Brandon water treatment plant amid COVID-19

The crew will be available 24-7 to take care of any critical work needed on the equipment on the water plant’s infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff may be able to leave early, as city officials said they will be re-evaluating the need to have a crew sequestered there 24-7 next week.

Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees
Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada Coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCanada COVID-19manitoba coronavirusManitoba COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.