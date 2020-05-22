3rd crew sequestered to Brandon, Man., water plant amid COVID-19 pandemic

A third crew is being sequestered to a water plant in Brandon, Man.
Staff have been doing month-long shifts at the plant to ensure healthy workers are always there during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city says the measure is out of an abundance of caution in case an outbreak takes place in the area.
The crew will be available 24-7 to take care of any critical work needed on the equipment on the water plant’s infrastructure.
Staff may be able to leave early, as city officials said they will be re-evaluating the need to have a crew sequestered there 24-7 next week.
Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees
