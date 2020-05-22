3rd crew sequestered to Brandon, Man., water plant amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A third crew is being sequestered to a water plant in Brandon, Man.

Staff have been doing month-long shifts at the plant to ensure healthy workers are always there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the measure is out of an abundance of caution in case an outbreak takes place in the area.

The crew will be available 24-7 to take care of any critical work needed on the equipment on the water plant’s infrastructure.

Out of an abundance of caution, a 3rd shift of sequestered staff is now in place at the #BdnMb Water Treatment Facility & we'll reevaluate their status next week – but let's take a moment to extend our THANKS to this crew, who just finished their month-long stay at the facility! pic.twitter.com/lrUEJHR98z — City of Brandon (@CityBrandon) May 21, 2020

Staff may be able to leave early, as city officials said they will be re-evaluating the need to have a crew sequestered there 24-7 next week.

4:08 Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees