Saskatchewan is one of two provinces in Canada with no plan to resume its legislature

The Saskatchewan government and the opposition have yet to agree on a plan to resume the spring session despite eight other provinces in Canada doing so.

For weeks, the Saskatchewan NDP have been asking the government to resume the legislature in order to fully debate the 2020-21 budget.

“[The Saskatchewan Party government] owe a budget and a plan to the people of Saskatchewan. They can’t keep writing themselves blank cheques behind closed doors,” said opposition leader Ryan Meili, Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe says it’s his understanding a plan was presented to the Sask. NDP by government house leader Jeremy Harrison, who was not available for comment.

“When would that have happened,” Meili asked on the steps of the legislature.

“We’ve been waiting for them to engage in conversation. At every point they’ve resisted doing so. [Harrison’s had every opportunity]. He knows we’re here.”

The Sask. NDP say they have presented their own plan to resume the session, which includes social distancing measures, an option for virtual meetings and reduced MLAs sitting in the house.

The legislature has been adjourned since March 18 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With New Brunswick and P.E.I. resuming their legislature on Tuesday, Saskatchewan will become one of the last provinces in Canada to not do the same since COVID-19 struck the nation. The other is Nova Scotia.

Below is a breakdown of how often other legislatures across Canada have met during the pandemic.

British Columbia:

Adjourned on March 23 the same day the provincial budget was tabled

Resumed legislature to discuss spending estimates and pass legislation.

Has ruled out video conferencing, while a reduced number of MLAs sit in the house

12 virtual committees held since being adjourned on March 23 with another 24 meetings planned throughout June

Alberta:

Adjourned on March 20

Bills have been debated and question period has been held

Legislators started sitting every Tuesday through Thursday, for a total of 19 times, with reduced MLAs in the house

Three committee meetings have been held

Alberta’s budget was tabled in February

Saskatchewan:

Legislature adjourned on March 18, with the house yet to be recalled

Two committee meetings have been held since to discuss government spending

No budget tabled, but the province released its spending plan in mid-March

Manitoba:

Adjourned March 19, same day the Manitoba budget was tabled

Legislative assembly has met four times since mid-April when the session resumed. Since then MLAs have met in the house every Wednesday which includes time for questions

One committee meeting has been held, with two others scheduled in June

Ontario:

Adjourned on March 12 as the province shelved its plan for a full 2020 budget. Similar to Saskatchewan, the province released its spending estimates

After a two month hiatus, question period resumed with both parties agreeing to not politicize the virus

Legislative assembly has sat six times since March 12

No committee meetings have been held since adjourning with none scheduled for the future

Quebec:

Adjourned on March 17

The legislative assembly resumed on May 13 and has met once. The assembly will sit again three more times for the remainder of May.

From June 2 to 12, the assembly will sit every Tuesday through Friday

Question period has resumed

The province’s budget was tabled on March 10

Nova Scotia:

Adjourned on March 16, and remains adjourned

It’s budget was tabled on Feb. 24

First committee meeting since the house adjourned is scheduled for Tuesday with members meeting over the phone.

P.E.I.:

The legislature was set to resume on April 7 but the spring session never opened

The legislature is being recalled on Tuesday following the request of the official opposition. This will be the resumption of the first session of the 66 th assembly.

assembly. Public and media gallery will be removed to allow space between MLAs

No budget has been tabled

New Brunswick:

The legislature was adjourned on March 17 and will resume on Tuesday

Zero committee meetings have been held

The province’s budget was tabled on March 10

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Adjourned March 12

Legislature has been recalled twice to deal with labour protections for people missing work due to COVID-19, and to discuss government spending

Only 10 out of 40 members met

Two committee meetings have been held virtually

No budget has been tabled

