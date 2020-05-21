City of Kelowna reopens more facilities, considers partly closing Bernard Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

If the nets are up, you can play.

That’s the message from Kelowna mayor Colin Basran as more and more sports courts start to reopen.

“As of today, basketball courts at various parks, volleyball courts at City Park and Gyro Beach and the extra nets at double tennis courts and quad pickleball courts [are open],” Basran said.

“Staff are busy getting nets up and backboards up now.”

There’s no set date yet for when playgrounds will reopen, but Kelowna’s city manager said it could be as early as June 1.

“We’re just reviewing the requirements that might be needed to do that safely and make sure we have appropriate signage and protocols in place,” city manager Doug Gilchrist said.

City council is considering a proposal to close Bernard Avenue to traffic from the Sails to Bertram Avenue, Basran said.

Traffic at cross streets would still be allowed through, and the proposed closure starts on June 29 and ends Sept. 8, he added.

“This is something I’ve wanted to see us try for a number of years, and I think that this is the opportunity for us to start a trial like this,” Basran said.

Many local residents voiced support for the idea.

“I think that sounds fun,” Kelowna resident Liam Birker said. “It gives people more space to walk alongside sidewalks without having to constantly cross people’s paths.”

“It just changes the vibe of the street if people can slow down and enjoy the outdoors,” local resident Dayna Margetts said.

“I mean, that’s why we live in the Okanagan: for the nice summers, and those nights on the patio are pretty memorable.”

While Penticton eyes a possible pilot program that could allow booze on the beach this summer, that doesn’t appear to be on the table in Kelowna.

“That’s not something that has been considered at this time,” Basran said.

Meanwhile, indoor recreation facilities are expected to remain closed during this phase of the city’s reopening plans.

City hall is reopening its doors on Monday with new safety measures in place but is asking the public to consider paying property taxes online.