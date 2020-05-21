Menu

Helicopter winch rescue at Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 12:42 am
Updated May 21, 2020 12:45 am
Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
A man in his early 20's was rescued from near Crawford Falls in Kelowna's Canyon Falls Park after he fell about 10 metres down a rocky embankment on Wednesday evening, according to the fire department. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's winch team was brought in to rescue the man from his precarious location.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to help rescue an injured hiker in Canyon Falls Park Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon to reports of a hiker taking a major fall in the canyon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: COSAR still operational but with added precautions

Fire crews soon determined a helicopter rescue would be necessary, and called in the Search and Rescue specialized team.

The technical rescue drew a large crowd to the area.

The young man was lifted from the canyon around 7:30 p.m. in blustery conditions.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents urged to stay away from backcountry during coronavirus pandemic

“It was a 20-year old male, him and two of his friends were doing some hiking in the rocks by the falls,” Platoon Captain John Kelly said. “I guess one man lost his footing and fell 30 to 40 feet, so he does have some head injuries etcetera.”

Story continues below advertisement

The hikers were on the trails despite posted signs warning that the trails are closed because of slope instability.

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganCOSARCanyon Falls Parkcrawford fallsWinch RescueCentral Okanagan Search and Resuce
