Helicopter winch rescue at Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to help rescue an injured hiker in Canyon Falls Park Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon to reports of a hiker taking a major fall in the canyon.

Fire crews soon determined a helicopter rescue would be necessary, and called in the Search and Rescue specialized team.

The technical rescue drew a large crowd to the area.

The young man was lifted from the canyon around 7:30 p.m. in blustery conditions.

“It was a 20-year old male, him and two of his friends were doing some hiking in the rocks by the falls,” Platoon Captain John Kelly said. “I guess one man lost his footing and fell 30 to 40 feet, so he does have some head injuries etcetera.”

The hikers were on the trails despite posted signs warning that the trails are closed because of slope instability.