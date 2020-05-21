Menu

Health

CERB-style program will ease burden on central bank during future economic shocks: governor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 5:06 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 5:08 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says speed was of the essence when it came to CERB
Canada’s top central banker says adding an income-support measure like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to the government’s tool kit could help the country more quickly respond to sudden shifts in the economy.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Federal deficit will likely hit $252B this year, budget watchdog says

More than 8.1 million workers have applied for the $2,000-a-month benefit since it became available at the beginning of April, with payments now totalling over $38.4 billion.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says a program like it would help because the central bank will likely have less policy room to manoeuvre when the next shock rolls around.

Finance Minister Morneau announces Tiff Macklem as new Bank of Canada governor
Speaking to reporters by videoconference, Poloz says he sees interest rates staying low, although he doesn’t know how low.

READ MORE: Women ‘swept under the carpet’: No relief for lost child, spousal support due to COVID-19

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck Canada in mid-March, the bank quickly slashed its key interest rate to 0.25 per cent, bringing it as low as Poloz has said it will go.

Poloz says that cut, along with other measures, should help build a foundation for a quick recovery and the creation of new businesses.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBank of CanadaStephen PolozCERB
