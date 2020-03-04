Bank of Canada cuts rates by half a point to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Bank of Canada cut its trend-setting interest rate by half a percentage point to 1.25 per cent down from 1.75 per cent on Wednesday in an effort to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented a similar cut on Tuesday, acting before its next scheduled policy meeting on March 17-18.

“While Canada’s economy has been operating close to potential with inflation on target, the COVID-19 virus is a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks, and monetary and fiscal authorities are responding,” the central bank said in a statement.

While the traders and analysts had widely anticipated that Canada’s central bank would follow the U.S. lead, it’s unclear to what extent the rate cut will shore up sentiment among investors, markets and consumers.

The Fed’s surprise cut failed to trigger an immediate rebound in the stock market, with some analysts speculating that the emergency move might have further spooked investors.

Some economists are also questioning whether lower borrowing costs are the best antidote to the economic ailments brought on by coronavirus.

“Monetary policy is generally not highly effective in resolving supply-side shocks,” TD economist Beata Caranci wrote in a report on Monday. Fiscal policy, on the other hand, is effective “when targeted at the source of the supply shock,” she added.

Still, if quarantines spur a fear-based reaction among households, “then monetary policy needs to step in” in addition to fiscal policy, Caranci wrote.

The bank said it took action because COVID-19 has cut business activity in some regions and disrupted supply chains, reducing both commodity prices and the Canadian dollar.

“Global markets are reacting to the spread of the virus by repricing risk across a broad set of assets, making financial conditions less accommodative,” the bank said. “It is likely that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity.”

Analysts also worry about what lower borrowing costs might do to a residential real estate sector that seems already poised for a hot spring housing market in some of Canada’s priciest cities.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reported on Wednesday home sales in February were up a whopping 45.6 per cent compared with February of 2019, when they hit a decade low.

The average price of a home in Toronto climbed to $910,290, up from $779,791 in February last year, the board said.