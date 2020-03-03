Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

End of the handshake? Coronavirus inspires alternate ways to say hello

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:03 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 12:21 pm
How effective are hand sanitizers against coronavirus?
WATCH: Global News Lifestyle Reporter Meghan Collie explains how effective hand sanitizer really is against coronavirus as consumers rush to stockpile on cleaning products.

The wave. The namaste. The elbow-bump. The footshake. The “Wakanda forever!”

People around the world are coming up with new substitutes for traditional greetings like the handshake, the hug, the high-five and the cheek-kiss, amid rising concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The virus spreads through tiny water droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales, according to the World Health Organization. These droplets can infect a person if they come in contact with the eyes, nose or mouth — and one way they can get there is by hitching a ride during a handshake.

READ MORE: Don’t use ‘Plague Inc.’ smartphone game to predict coronavirus, developer says

Health officials around the world are now urging people to find new — and less touchy-feely — ways of saying hello, in hopes of cutting down on droplet transmission between people in their day-to-day lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“No handshaking,” Brad Hazzard, the health minister in New South Wales, told Australian reporters on Monday. “It’s very automatic, but don’t do it.” Hazzard also advised people to be aware of the hazards of kissing, and to exercise “a degree of care and caution with whom you choose to kiss.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a first-hand taste of the new mindset on Monday, when a cabinet minister waved away her attempt to shake hands at a meeting. Merkel and several other people laughed at the gesture, which played out in front of news cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

“Handshakes are hereby cancelled,” actor Kat Dennings tweeted last Friday, as concerns spread among celebrities and athletes on social media.

The (temporary?) post-handshake era has been evolving rapidly in various cultures and over social media, where many users have been showcasing their hands-free hellos for all to see.

COVID-19: WHO director stresses it is not time to ‘wave the white flag’ on calling pandemic
COVID-19: WHO director stresses it is not time to ‘wave the white flag’ on calling pandemic

One of the most popular techniques appears to be the “footshake,” as demonstrated in a brief video with over 2 million views on Twitter. The video shows several young men greeting each other with feet instead of hands.

Proper “footshake” etiquette seems to include a tap with one foot, followed by a tap with the opposite.

Story continues below advertisement

Several politicians in Nebraska demonstrated another way to say “hello” on Monday, when they greeted each other at a photo op with some (slightly awkward) elbow bumps. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for all public officials to use the greeting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Many news outlets and social media users in India have been promoting a “namaste over handshake” approach as the best way to avoid spreading the virus. The gesture involves bowing with one’s hands pressed together, fingers pointing up.

“Time to introduce ‘Namaste’ globally,” one widely-circulated infographic says.

“Namaste is much better,” actor Anupam Kher said in a Twitter video on Monday. “The best way to greet each other is to not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting, to say namaste. To put your hands together so you don’t get infected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The MLB’s Minnesota Twins appear to have already hopped on the namaste trend, based on an image they tweeted on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Others have called for more tongue-in-cheek options, such as reviving the bow and the curtsy or adopting the arms-crossed “Wakanda Forever” salute from Marvel’s Black Panther film.

Story continues below advertisement

The exact origins of the handshake are muddled, but one common explanation is that it was meant as a sign of good faith between rivals — a way to show that neither person is hiding a weapon that might harm the other person.

That’s not necessarily the case anymore in 2020, because the “weapon” everyone fears is small enough to hide in a kiss, a cough, a hug or a friendly handshake.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCoronavirus SpreadHandshakeNamasteHow does Coronavirus spread?how is coronavirus spreadcoronavirus handshakecoronavirus handshake alternativecoronavirus kissingnamaste over handshake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.