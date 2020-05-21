Coronavirus: 140 cases resolved, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports Thursday that 140 of its 168 confirmed coronavirus cases are now resolved.

That’s approximately 83 per cent of the cases. Thursday’s update issued at 1:40 p.m. showed little change in overall cases, which includes 145 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which 118 have been resolved.

In the municipality, two cases are currently deemed probable — symptomatic and currently awaiting test results or have been referred for testing. Twenty-nine of the cases are deemed high-risk contacts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Nine of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes due to COVID-19 complications, 28 of them associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. The outbreak was declared over last Friday.

Outbreaks in the municipality remain ongoing at Caressant Care in Lindsay, Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls

In Northumberland County, of the 16 confirmed cases, 15 of them resolved with two outbreaks: Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton and Empire Crossing Retirement Home in Port Hope. The health unit reports there are two current probable cases and one high-risk case in the county.

All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved, with one case considered a high-risk contact.

Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

