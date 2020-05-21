Environment Canada issues snowfall alert for Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued the alerts for snow over Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector.

In issuing the alerts, the national weather agency says freezing levels will drop to 1,300 to 1,500 metres Thursday overnight because of an approaching system, leading to varying levels of rain and snowfall.

By Friday afternoon, the snow level is expected to rise to 1,700 to 1,900 metres.

For Highway 3, from Allison Pass to Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Environment Canada says showers will change to snow Thursday evening.

Located east of Hope, Allison Pass has an elevation of 1,343 metres. Environment Canada is projecting that showers may change to flurries near the summit on Thursday evening, with possibly up to two centimetres of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20, B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20,

Farther east, more snow is projected, with up to 15 centimetres forecast near Kootenay Pass by Friday morning.

Paulson Summit, located east of Grand Forks, has an elevation of 1,446 metres. Kootenay Pass, located west of Creston, has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

For the Okanagan Connector, which has a peak elevation of 1,717 metres, up to five centimetres of snow is projected Thursday overnight. The forecast says snow will taper off or change to rain by Friday morning.

For the latest driving conditions, visit DriveBC.