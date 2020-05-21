Okanagan weather: Mountain snow, valley rain to finish the week

Send this page to someone via email

Showers will linger throughout the Central and North Okanagan on Thursday, as temperatures make their way from low double digits to the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Freezing levels will fall to around 1,500 metres on Thursday night and into Friday morning, allowing up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall on some high elevation travel routes, where Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Special weather statement issued for the #Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit & Allison Pass for up to 15cm of snow by Friday morning in some areas #bcstorm #Kelowna #Vernon #Penticton @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/cYnxpl5Hjb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 21, 2020

The risk of rain continues Thursday night and accelerates on Friday, putting a damper on daytime heating, with afternoon highs struggling to get into the mid-teens.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Rain will ease heading into the weekend, as skies clear out on Saturday, though another wave of clouds — this time without precipitation — will roll in on Sunday.

Daytime highs will return to the low 20s for most areas this weekend.

Warmer and drier weather returns next week after a slight chance of showers on Monday, with afternoon highs returning to the mid-20s by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

