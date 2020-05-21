Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Mountain snow, valley rain to finish the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 2:01 pm
Upwards of 15 millimetres of rain is possible in the Okanagan by mid-weekend.
Upwards of 15 millimetres of rain is possible in the Okanagan by mid-weekend. SkyTracker Weather

Showers will linger throughout the Central and North Okanagan on Thursday, as temperatures make their way from low double digits to the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Freezing levels will fall to around 1,500 metres on Thursday night and into Friday morning, allowing up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall on some high elevation travel routes, where Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The risk of rain continues Thursday night and accelerates on Friday, putting a damper on daytime heating, with afternoon highs struggling to get into the mid-teens.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan on Friday.
Rain rolls back into the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Rain will ease heading into the weekend, as skies clear out on Saturday, though another wave of clouds — this time without precipitation — will roll in on Sunday.

Daytime highs will return to the low 20s for most areas this weekend.

Warmer and drier weather returns next week after a slight chance of showers on Monday, with afternoon highs returning to the mid-20s by mid-week.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowRainCloudBC weatherCool Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.