Coronavirus: Ontario announces funding for 15 research projects aimed at COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced funding for a number of research projects in the province aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at a daily press briefing at Queen’s Park on Thursday alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

The projects are a part of $20 million the government has put towards the Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund, which focuses on research into “vaccine development, diagnostics, drug trials and development, and social sciences.”

According to a press release, Ontario is also leading the country with 22 clinical trials currently operating, including eleven that have already gotten approval from Health Canada to “advance potential vaccines and therapeutics.”

1:56 Coronavirus: Public transit landscape changed for foreseeable future Coronavirus: Public transit landscape changed for foreseeable future

“Ontario is leading the nation in the battle to defeat this deadly virus. We have some of the most incredible researchers and innovators anywhere in the world right here in our province,” said Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no reason why a new rapid testing method, vaccine or treatment can’t be found right here in Ontario.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford said the government is funding 15 proposals that were submitted, including from McMaster University among other universities and colleges in the province.

READ MORE: Ontario recommends using face coverings if physical distancing a challenge

“Researchers in Ontario represent some of the best and brightest in the country and we are tapping into their expertise to find Ontario-based solutions to treat the infection and stop the spread of the virus,” said Minister Romano.

“Our government is encouraged by the ideas and solutions researchers have put forward to-date.” Tweet This

As of Thursday afternoon, Ontario reported 24,187 coronavirus cases and 1,993 total deaths.

Tuesday marked the beginning of Stage 1 in the province’s reopening plan, which included the opening of a number of outdoor amenities and storefront retail stores.