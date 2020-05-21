Coronavirus: Orillia, Ont., reopens some park amenities

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia Ont., is expanding opportunities for locals to be active in the community as coronavirus lockdowns are scaled back.

Beginning Thursday, tennis and pickleball courts, the disc golf course, off-leash dog areas, the Kiwanis skateboard park, outdoor picnic areas, benches, pavilions and basketball courts will reopen for public use.

It’s anticipated that all basketball courts will reopen by Friday, while pavilions will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No group rental permits will be issued at this time.

“As we gradually phase in reopening, it is absolutely critical that residents remain vigilant and follow COVID-19 safety protocols, such as physical distancing and gathering restrictions, which are still very much in place,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“If we ease up too soon and let our guard down, we risk a resurgence and further community transmission of COVID-19.”

City officials say people using the park must practise physical distancing of at least two metres from one another and refrain from gatherings of more than five outside their household.

At this time, baseball diamonds, athletic fields, beaches, outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment, including splash pads and public washrooms, remain closed.

“We ask for your patience as we continue to respond to the province’s reopening guidelines,” Clarke said.

“Like any business that was also given the green light to reopen, the city must ensure all the necessary health and safety precautions are in place so that our employees and the community stay safe and that can take some time in order to do so properly.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in Orillia.

