Attempted murder charges laid in shooting at Polo Park

Winnipeg police have charged a man with attempted murder following a mid-afternoon shooting in the Polo Park shopping centre parking lot earlier this month.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened May 10 around 2:50 p.m. near the Scotiabank entrance on the north side of the mall’s property on St. James Street.

Police said Thursday investigators from the major crimes unit have confirmed gunshots had been fired at a parked vehicle in the lot.

On May 20, 2020, members of the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit arrested a 21-year-old male from Winnipeg. He has been charged with Attempt Murder and was detained in custody. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 21, 2020

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and has been detained in custody.

