Crime

Attempted murder charges laid in shooting at Polo Park

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 12:26 pm
A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Polo Park May 10.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Polo Park May 10. Anya Nazeravich / 680 CJOB

Winnipeg police have charged a man with attempted murder following a mid-afternoon shooting in the Polo Park shopping centre parking lot earlier this month.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened May 10 around 2:50 p.m. near the Scotiabank entrance on the north side of the mall’s property on St. James Street.

Police said Thursday investigators from the major crimes unit have confirmed gunshots had been fired at a parked vehicle in the lot.

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and has been detained in custody.

