Crime

Police looking for suspect in 2 alleged sexual assaults in Toronto’s north end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 9:09 am
Updated May 21, 2020 9:10 am
Police seeking assistance identifying suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation.
Police seeking assistance identifying suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re looking for the same suspect in two alleged sexual assaults.

Police say the incidents happened in the city’s north end, near Faywood Boulevard, in the Sheppard Avenue West and Wilson Avenue area, Wednesday evening.

Investigators say in each case, the man approached the women, sexually assaulted them and then fled on a bicycle.

They describe the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old and five feet five inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black windbreaker with white or silver piping, black pants with white stripes, light-coloured shoes and a black hat, and was seen riding a black mountain bike.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incidents to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
