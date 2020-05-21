Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

413 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 24,187

Ontario reported 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,187 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,993 as 31 more deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.7 per cent in total cumulative cases. Thursday’s new daily case number is higher than Wednesday’s report as it jumped back into the 400s.

Meanwhile, 18,509 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for about 63 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario announces funding for 15 research projects aimed at COVID-19

The Ontario government announced funding for a number of research projects in the province aimed at fighting COVID-19.

The projects are a part of $20 million the government has put towards the Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund, which focuses on research into “vaccine development, diagnostics, drug trials and development, and social sciences.”

According to a press release, Ontario is also leading the country with 22 clinical trials currently operating, including eleven that have already gotten approval from Health Canada to “advance potential vaccines and therapeutics.”

Ford says Ontario to release expanded COVID-19 testing plan next week

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he has asked health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, after Ontario’s testing rates dropped in recent days.

Ontario completed 10,506 tests in the previous day, marking a fourth straight day it fell short of its goal of doing at least 16,000 tests per day.

—With files from The Canadian Press

