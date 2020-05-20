University of Manitoba passes 2020-21 budget, includes tuition hike

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba has approved its $674.6-million 2020-21 general operating budget, which includes an average 3.75 per cent hike to tuition fees, and a 3.75 increase to university-wide fees.

The university says the increases are expected to bring in an additional $2.7 million in revenue which will help offset an anticipated five per cent reduction in provincial grant money.

A one per cent reduction in provincial funding had been expected, and is the third consecutive year of such cuts. The additional four per cent, however — or approximately $14 million according to the university — is a one-time reduction as the province tries to tighten its belt amid the pandemic.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university was operating in a fiscally constrained environment, and the current context continues to present challenges that change on a near-daily basis,” said president and vice-chancellor Dr. David Barnard in a press release.

“Thankfully, we have invested strategically over the years, and in this budget, to ensure our students receive excellent learning opportunities while we remain one of the most affordable and respected research universities in the country.”

Most students, including those in Arts and Science, will end up paying approximately $250 more per year for a full course load with the tuition increase, according to the university.

Even given the unprecedented circumstances, the move isn’t sitting well with the University of Manitoba Students’ Union, according to president Jelynn Dela Cruz, who says she and other executives voted against the plan.

“It is absurd that at this time, amidst all the trauma that students are experiencing, there is a proposed increase,” Dela Cruz says, adding the jump will actually be much higher for other faculties, such as medicine.

“I think in the eyes of the university and province it may seem minuscule when you put it into the scale of the nationwide market for post-secondary education that you’re seeing, however, this does have a huge impact on the students who decide to come to the University of Manitoba for its affordability, and because of its capacity to offer high-quality education in such an accessible environment.”

In an effort to remain affordable, the university says it’s putting an extra $600,000 towards student aid, creating some $16.6 million in bursaries and scholarships.

Other major takeaways from this year’s budget include:

A $10-million contingency fund to “address the uncertainties and financial implications expected to emerge in the coming months”

$600,000 to support pandemic response and relief

$350,000 to complete the Sexual Violence Resource Centre pilot project

$300,000 for student counselling

$900,000 to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

$1 million for research initiatives

Despite the student unions’ aversion to the tuition hike, they were relatively pleased with the budget overall.

“Four out of four of our budgetary priorities that we presented to them were addressed in a way that we’re very thankful and appreciative for,” says Dela Cruz.

That included money to address respectful workplace and learning environment policies, student counselling, $500,000 to renew the International Student Hardship Relief Fund, and funds to help the university reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“I think a lot of these things do go a long way and show the university is willing to collaborate and have these discussions with students, and I think that means a whole lot,” Dela Cruz says.

She adds the students’ union intends to press the university to relax fees not supportive of distance learning in the coming weeks, relative to coronavirus safety measures.

“There are a lot of things right now, like the sports and rec fee, that if charged would really not be benefiting students in the same way that it would in a normal reality.”

The university previously said it was waiving recreational and parking fees for the 2020 summer term.

Representatives from the university declined Global News’ request for an interview Tuesday.

