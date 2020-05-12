Manitoba universities, colleges laying off staff amid provincial funding cuts

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba universities and colleges are laying off staff as they grapple with funding reductions from the province amid COVID-19.

Last month, the province asked Crown corporations and government-funded agencies, like universities and colleges, to submit proposals to reduce workforce funding by 10, 20 and 30 per cent.

The University of Winnipeg has already laid off 550 casual and hourly staff and is focusing on non-salary reductions.

“These folks provide a variety of services on our campus,” University of Winnipeg vice president of finance and administration Michael Emslie said. “Supporting faculty in delivering courses, working in labs, demonstrating for students, as well as some folks who help out around our facilities.”

An email sent to U of W staff Monday afternoon from president and vice-chancellor Annette Trimbee says the province is reducing the university’s funding by 3.7 per cent, or $2.3 million. It also says the provincial cut combined with other revenue losses from COVID-19 may amount to $4 million.

An email sent to Red River College staff from interim president and CEO Christine Watson on Tuesday said the college is also getting a 3.75 per cent funding cut from the province, resulting in about $4 million from the college’s budget.

The email said the provincial funding cut combined with other lost revenue from COVID-19, including lost tuition revenue, event cancellations, lost parking revenue and a decrease in international students will result in a $10 million funding shortfall for the college.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the University of Manitoba’s vice president John Kearsey says they’re still waiting to hear from the province before commenting further on the impact.

“We have been informed that the cut will be significant and we are discussing discretionary spending, not filling vacant positions, voluntary workweek reductions and layoffs to manage our approach,” Kearsey said in the statement.

“We have expressed concern to the provincial government that its approach is not reflective of the contributions of Manitoba’s largest and only research university. Now, more than ever, post-secondary is integral to creating a prosperous future for Manitoba and its people.”