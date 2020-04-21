Manitoba government asking Crown corporations, universities for plan to reduce funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is asking Crown corporations and other government-funded agencies, including universities, to create a plan to reduce their provincial funding by up to 30 per cent, in order to deal with the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said that money is needed for front-line workers.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars [have] already been required and more will be required,” the premier said Monday.

“[We need to] find savings that are not on the front line and make sure that we move those savings to the front line, because that is where we will save lives.”

“This could be Manitoba Public Insurance, Liquor & Lotteries, universities, Workers Compensation Board, crop insurance, you name it,” Pallister said.

The University of Winnipeg has an operating budget of about $100 million, with $60 million of that coming from a provincial operating grant.

“The amount of money that we pay in salaries and wages, I think that’s what they’re asking for,” U of W senior executive officer Chris Minaker said.

“So proportionate to the budget — I think we’re talking probably between five and 10 million dollars.”

The U of W has already laid off recreation staff and staff who provide services that require students to be physically on campus.

Minaker also says the challenge is finding a balance between the province’s request and the demand from students, and they are currently in discussions with their union.

“We want to be able to manage that demand and our response to the provincial government. It’s a real challenge,” he said.

The province has already asked non-essential government workers to work reduced work weeks to help alleviate costs.

— With files from the Canadian Press.