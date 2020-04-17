Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 procurement fund Friday at noon

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba will give an update on its COVID-19 procurement fund Friday.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer is scheduled to release more information at a 12 p.m. press conference.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced earlier this month that his government would create a special $100 million dollar COVID-19 procurement fund to help businesses re-tool their operations to manufacture medical supplies and equipment like masks, gowns and face shields.

The announcement came among other funding programs the Manitoba government created to help businesses, residents, and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

