Alberta again reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 19 new cases

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta Health had confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths. The total number of deaths due to the disease remained at 128.

The government department also reported zero COVID-19-related fatalities on Tuesday.

According to provincial data, Wednesday marked the lowest number of new cases confirmed in Alberta since March 29, when there were 18 cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,004 active cases in the province and 5,637 recovered cases.

There were 58 people with the novel coronavirus in hospital, seven of whom were in intensive care units.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not speak at a news conference on Wednesday, but said Tuesday the numbers are “good” and “stable.”

“That’s what I would want to see,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said.

“[But] this week is going to be critical.”

Hinshaw said because of the COVID-19 incubation period, it will still be a few days until her team can start getting a sense of how the relaunch is going.

The first phase of Alberta’s relaunch started — in most parts of the province — on May 14.

Brooks and Calgary are seeing a more gradual reopening given the higher number of cases in those two cities.

Premier Jason Kenney announced earlier Wednesday that additional screening measures will be implemented to strengthen protections at Alberta’s international airports, in hopes of further reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus as Alberta’s relaunch plan continues to roll out.

Effective immediately, Kenney said anyone returning to the Calgary or Edmonton airports from outside Canada will have to pass through a provincial checkpoint where they will have a thermal temperature check done, as an elevated temperature is a potential symptom of COVID-19.

Travellers will also be required to detail their 14-day self-isolation plan, which must outline how they will get to their self-isolation location, how they will get groceries and medications delivered to them and who specifically — family or friends — will support them as they self-isolate.