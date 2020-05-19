Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 19 2020 8:15pm 03:09 No new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta on Tuesday COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward in Alberta and for the first time in several weeks, there have been no new deaths in Alberta. Julia Wong has the latest from Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s May 19 update. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962119/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962119/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?