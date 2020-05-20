Alberta’s Jason Kenney to make announcement regarding airports, international travel

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning about new airport measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. to announce new measures for airports to stop the spread of COVID-19 and support Albertans returning from international travel.

The announcement comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel for another 30 days, until June 21.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” the prime minister said Tuesday during his daily address in Ottawa about Canada’s response to COVID-19.

The agreement to ban non-essential travel between the two countries was first put in place in March for a 30-day period and was extended until May 21 in April.

