Canada

Alberta’s Jason Kenney to make announcement regarding airports, international travel

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 11:40 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media in Edmonton Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media in Edmonton Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning about new airport measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. to announce new measures for airports to stop the spread of COVID-19 and support Albertans returning from international travel.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this story page.

The announcement comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel for another 30 days, until June 21.

U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days amid coronavirus

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” the prime minister said Tuesday during his daily address in Ottawa about Canada’s response to COVID-19.


Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days
Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

The agreement to ban non-essential travel between the two countries was first put in place in March for a 30-day period and was extended until May 21 in April.

More to come…

