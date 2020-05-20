Menu

Health

Surrey to take Canada Day celebration online due to COVID-19 restrictions

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 5:35 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 5:36 pm
The City of Surrey is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration this year due to the ban on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
The City of Surrey is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration this year due to the ban on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The Canadian Press

With COVID-19 precautions set to stay in place for the foreseeable future, the City of Surrey is taking its annual Canada Day celebration online.

A provincial ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is expected to remain in place until a vaccine is developed or there is wide immunity to the virus among the public.

The city has recruited Canadian hockey legend and four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser to host the celebrations, which will be streamed through Surrey’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Musical performances will include Colin James, Bif Naked, 54-40, Torque, Said the Whale and Madeline Merlo.

There will also be a virtual fireworks display to cap off the evening.

Supporting local restaurants with Canada Takeout Day

“While the safety of our community is the top priority during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean we can’t find a way to celebrate this great country of ours,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a media release.

The city says the broadcast will also pay special tribute to front-line health-care workers and service providers who have been putting themselves at risk during the pandemic.

Surrey and the event’s corporate sponsors are hoping to raise $10,000 for the Surrey Food Bank through the event.

The program for the day will include a “family hour” for kids and seniors from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The main program will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

